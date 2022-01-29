Banks to remain closed for 12 days in February

New Delhi: Banks in the country will remain closed for 12 days in February. As per the holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a total of 16 holidays have been given to the banks in the month of February.

Not all banks in the country will be closed on these days as some are regional holidays. As per RBI, banks will be granted holidays in three categories – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and the Closing of Bank Accounts.

Also Read: State government relaxes Covid-19 restrictions

In the month of February, banks will be closed on occasions such as Basant Panchami and Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Banks will also remain closed in the various states due to their own festivals.

Here’s the list of bank holidays in February 2022:

February 2 – Sonam Lhochhar (Gangtok)

February 5 – Saraswati Puja/ Shri Panchami/Shri Panchami Basant Panchami (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata)

February 6 – First Sunday

February 12 – Second Saturday

February 13 – Second Sunday

February 15 – Mohammad Hazrat Ali Birthday/Louis-Nagai-Ni (Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow)

February 16 – Guru Ravidas Jayanti (Chandigarh)

February 18 – Doljatra (Kolkata)

February 19 – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur)

February 20 – Third Sunday

February 26 – Fourth Saturday of the month

February 27 – Fourth Sunday.