Boris Johnson to take on Ukrain crisis with Putin by tele-talk

With a visit to the region next week and a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, British PM Boris Johnson will be traveling to Eastern Europe to conduct reconciliatory discussions and also to have tele conservations with Vladimir Putin in pushing up diplomatic efforts to bring peace in Ukrain.

Russia has amassed troops on Ukraine’s border, and Putin has stated that the US and NATO have failed to satisfy Moscow’s primary security objectives, despite his willingness to continue talking.

The US claims that Russia now has the capability to attack Ukraine, and Johnson has warned that an invasion by Russia would be a disaster in which no one would win.

Britain has warned that if Russia invades Ukraine, it would face sanctions, and has pushed European partners to follow suit. On Monday, his government is anticipated to announce a toughening of sanctions.

In a statement, a representative for Johnson’s Downing Street office said, “The Prime Minister is determined to speed diplomatic efforts and build up deterrence to avert bloodshed in Europe.”

‘When he speaks to President Putin this week, he will emphasise the necessity for Russia to take a step back and engage diplomatically.’

Johnson’s office didn’t say when or where the trip will take place.

Although governments have stated that the deployment of combat soldiers is improbable, Britain has provided defensive weapons and training staff to Ukraine.

Johnson is examining alternatives such as further deployments and NATO defense boosting, and Britain will participate in U.N. Security Council negotiations on Monday to attempt to end the situation through diplomatic methods.