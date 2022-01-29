Gujarat extends night curfew till Feb 4 in 27 cities ;

The Gujarat government has prolonged the current night curfew in 27 cities in the state till Feb 4 in a continuing effort to combat and curb Corona virus infections. The curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

According to an official statement released on Friday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made the decision during a core committee meeting in the capital city of Gandhinagar.

Despite the fact that daily infections in Gujarat are dropping, 12,131 people were detected as Covid-19 positive in the last 24 hours, according to the release.

The Gujarat government extended the night curfew in 19 cities last week, excluding the eight metros where it had been enforced previously. Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, and Gandhinagar are the metro cities.

It was supposed to conclude on Friday (January 29), but an official told news agency PTI on Friday that it had been decided to prolong it.

Shopping malls, hairdressers, beauty parlours, marketing yards, and other businesses are permitted to function until 10 p.m. during the curfew. Home delivery from hotels and restaurants is available 24 hours a day.

Bus transportation has been exempted from the nighttime ban, and it can now run with a 75 percent capacity.

At a venue in an open space, a maximum of 150 people are allowed to attend functions (political, social, and religious) events n open spaces.

Water parks, gyms, swimming pools, auditoriums, cinema halls, and libraries have also been allowed to operate at 50% of their capacity by the Gujarat government.

Covid-19 has caused more than 1.13 million cases in Gujarat, with 10,375 deaths, 1,014,501 recoveries, and 107,915 ongoing cases. Since the beginning of the vaccination programme in January of last year, over 97.3 million vaccine doses have been administered to eligible recipients in the state.