NEET PG counseling 2021: The MCC Extends Deadline For Round 1 reporting

The date for reporting to colleges for round one NEET PG counseling has been extended by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). Applicants who were supposed to report to colleges on January 28 can now do so until 4 p.m. on January 30. This year, the MCC has permitted postgraduate medical students seeking admission to MD and MS seats to report to institutions in a hybrid method. Candidates who have been assigned seats in NEET PG counseling round 1 for 2021 can report to their assigned college either online or in person by tomorrow.

‘In response to several requests from applicants, the MCC of DGHS has extended the time for reporting of Round-1 of PG Counseling 2021 till 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 30, 2022,’ according to an MCC statement.

Applicants in round one of NEET PG 2021 MD, MS counseling can relinquish their given seat until 4 p.m. on February 3. Following that, according to MCC, these candidates will be considered for Round 2 of counseling and will be subject to the same criteria that apply to Round 2 of counseling.

Colleges will generate resignation letters online and it has to be accessed and applied thus. If it’s not complied, resignation will be valid.In which case the candidate is still holding the seat, on round 2 regulations. Those who are not promoted for round 2, he/she may have to retire.