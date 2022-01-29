Palestinian protestors injured in Westbank conflict

Many Palestinian protestors including medics and eyewitnesses were hurt on Friday during the clashes with Israeli soldiers near 3 West Bank communities.

Xinhua reported that severe skirmishes broke out between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers in areas south and east of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, according to eyewitnesses.

During the skirmishes Israeli soldiers shot and wounded 13 demonstrators with rubber-coated metal bullets, according to Ahmad Jibril, emergency director of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

According to medics and eyewitnesses, clashes also erupted in the southern West Bank city of Hebron and the northern West Bank city of Qalqilya, with Israeli soldiers firing tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.

The Israeli army has made no immediate statement on the skirmishes that erupted amid protests and marches against Israeli expropriation of Palestinian lands and settlement construction in the West Bank.