In a dual encounter, 5 terrorists were killed, including JeM commander Zahid Wani

Security forces killed five terrorists overnight in two separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam and Pulwama districts, authorities said on Sunday. The terrorists neutralised in the encounters were linked to Laskkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, both based in Pakistan, according to Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar. Kumar stated that among those killed were JeM commander Zahid Wani and a Pakistani terrorist, hailing the operation as a huge achievement for security troops.