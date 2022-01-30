In Bastar’s Sukma district, a suspected Maoist was killed in an encounter

On Sunday, a suspected Maoist was killed after a clash with police troops in Bastar’s Sukma district.

Officials stated that the deceased’s body has yet to be recognised, and that a search operation in the jungles is still ongoing.

Sunderaj P, the Inspector General of Police for Bastar Range, said in a statement that the region is being searched after the incident, which occurred at 7 a.m.

The body of a male Maoist dressed in ‘uniform’ and weaponry were retrieved from the scene after the shooting ceased, according to police.

Following a suspected Maoist’s encounter with security officers in the Bastar region’s Narayanpur district last week, the family members of the suspected Maoist murdered in the encounter raised questions about the encounter and claimed that the deceased was not a Maoist.

Manu Ram Nureti, a Maoist, was murdered in an encounter with security personnel on January 23, according to police.

Renu Raam Nureti, the deceased’s brother and a member of the Chhattisgarh Police’s district reserve guard (DRG), told the journalists in Narayanpur district that his brother was not a Maoist.