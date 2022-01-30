In the first episode of this year’s Mann ki Baat, today PM will address the country

In the inaugural instalment of his monthly radio show, ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today. The 85th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ which airs on the last Sunday of every month, will air at 11.30 a.m. on All India Radio and Doordarshan’s complete network, as well as on AIR News and the AIR mobile app.

“This month’s Mann Ki Baat, on the 30th, will commence at 11:30 a.m., following the observance of Gandhi Ji’s Punya Tithi,” the Prime Minister’s Office announced last week.

JP Nadda, the chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had asked party workers to make arrangements at the booth level to ensure maximum participation in the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. The BJP has taken particular measures to ensure that people across the country hear his speech.

The speech is delivered on Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, which is commemorated as Martyrs Day to honour his commitment to the country’s freedom.

For this month’s Mann ki Baat programme, the Prime Minister has urged citizens to contribute their views and comments.

On October 3, 2014, the first episode of the show aired.