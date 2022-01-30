Republicans in Virginia pushing for revisions to the state’s marijuana laws

Republicans in Virginia who opposed simple marijuana possession legalisation say that they don’t want to repeal the legislation, but they do want to make big modifications.

Moving forward the start date for retail sales and eliminating a provision that would give persons who have been convicted of marijuana offences preferential licence could be among the adjustments made.

At least eight measures have been introduced by Republicans to change the 2021 law that authorised adult possession of up to an ounce of marijuana and set the stage for retail sales to begin in 2024.

A reenactment clause in the law requires the legislature to vote on a complex regulatory structure for retail sales again this year, opening the door for Republicans to push through changes to how the licencing process will work, who will be given an advantage when applying for licences, and how the state will spend tax revenue from marijuana sales.

Democrats who backed marijuana legalisation and advocates for those convicted of marijuana crimes are afraid that planned reforms of the Republicans will remove “social justice” provisions that help people who have been harmed by previous marijuana prohibitions.

“The overarching top-tier issue is that we need a retail regulatory structure in place that does not foster the black market,” said Garren Shipley, a spokesperson for House Speaker Todd Gilbert.

The legislation was passed along strong partisan lines, with Democrats voting in favour of legalisation and Republicans voting against it. Democrats controlled both the House and the Senate at the time. Republicans took control of the House in the November election, defeating Democrats by a 52-48 margin. Democrats maintain a slim 21-19 Senate majority in the US parliament.