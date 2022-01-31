2360 kgs of Ganja seized at the Assam – Tripura border : 2 booked ;

In Karimganj district, along the Assam-Tripura border, the Assam Police recovered a large consignment of ganja, weighing roughly 2,360 kg. During the search, the police squad discovered the narcotics consignment in the truck, according to a Karimganj district police official. In connection with the case, two people were arrested.

‘A huge consignment of approximately 2,360 kg of ganja has been recovered at Churaibari border of a neighbouring state by @karimganjpolice. Compliments to @assampolice for its continued efforts in eradicating the drug menace. Keep it up’ Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.