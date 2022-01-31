Archbishop of Cyprus Orthodox Christian Church suspends 12 unvaccinated priests

The leader of Cyprus’ Orthodox Christian Church announced on Sunday that he will suspend a dozen priests from his diocese for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Archbishop Chrystostomos II told CyBC that the majority of priests are also theologians who have persuaded some of the faithful not to get vaccinated. The archbishop described the insubordination as “unheard of,” and warned that the suspensions may be extended to six months or the priests defrocked.

He speculated that because of his failing health, some of the unvaccinated priests may be encouraged to resist him.

The Church’s highest decision-making body, the Holy Synod, has issued a clear call in favour of vaccination. Archbishop Chrysostomos has been vociferous in his support for immunizations for all the faithful.

The number of infections in Cyprus has decreased in recent weeks, but the number is still significant. Although the number of hospitalised coronavirus patients continues to rise, health officials claim the system is holding up.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, January had the second-highest number of virus-related deaths per month in Cyprus.