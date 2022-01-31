Author, folklore researcher Dr CR Rajagopalan passes away

Thrissur: Renowned author and researcher of folk art, Professor Dr CR Rajagopalan (64), passed away on Monday morning. He was tested positive for Covid 19 when he was admitted to the hospital.

Rajagopalan was the General Editor of ‘Nattarivukal’, a series of 20 books published by DC Books and the Editor of ‘Krishnageethi’. His contributions to the folklore were immense with the music albums, books and documentaries highlighting folk culture. Dr Rajagopalan had also served as professor at Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur and Kerala University.