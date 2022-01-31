Covid situation to be assessed today by Kerala Govt ;

On Monday, the state government will assess the Covid situation in the state , with the CM presiding over the meet. While relaxations are unlikely, certain districts may face tighter restrictions. The state recorded 51,570 new cases on Sunday, with a 50% test positivity rate. For the past week, the daily tally has been around 50,000, which is alarming.

There are 3,54,595 active patients in the state. Only 3.4 percent of them had been admitted to different hospitals. Based on the current case rate, the districts may be reclassified and shuffled. Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Kollam are currently in Category C, which means they are subject to severe restrictions.