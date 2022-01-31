High winds likely to hit Delhi though air quality looks dismal;

Delhi is likely to see strong winds on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

On Monday, the minimum temperature is expected to be 8 degrees Celsius, with a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature was 7.5 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below usual, and the maximum temperature was 22.2 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of year.

On Monday morning, Delhi’s air quality was rated as poor. The hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 a.m. was 300, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 278, putting it in the bad category’s upper echelon.

An AQI of zero to 50 is regarded ‘good,’ 51 to 100 is considered’satisfactory,’ 101 to 200 is considered’moderate,’ 201 to 300 is considered ‘poor,’ 301 to 400 is considered’very poor,’ and 401 to 500 is considered’severe.’

Between February 2 and 4, an active western disturbance is expected to deliver extensive rainfall to the northern plains and snowfall to the hills, according to the weather service.

Minimum temperatures will gradually climb over northwest India as a result of the impending powerful western disturbance. The WD’s effects will be seen primarily in the hills and northern districts, but light rain is expected in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh on February 3, according to RK Jenamani, an IMD scientist.