In Kanpur, an electric bus runs over bystanders, killing 6

On Sunday, an electric bus lost control and knocked down many bystanders near the Tat Mill intersection in Kanpur, killing at least six people and injuring several others. According to the authorities, a group of 15 people were present at the accident scene.

Three of the victims have been identified, according to the police. Efforts were being made to figure out who the rest are.

The cause for the accident is said to be the failure of its brakes and the incident happened at the Tat Mill incline, the bus’s brakes failed, and the vehicle continued to smash automobiles, motorcycles, and pedestrians, according to Pramod Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Kanpur East.

Nine people are in critical condition and are being treated in a hospital, according to him.

‘An investigation into the situation has been launched,’ the DCP noted.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to express her sympathies to the families of the road accident victims.

‘Unfortunate news arrived of a vehicle accident in Kanpur. My heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. I wish to God for the quick recovery of the accident victims ‘Vadra remarked in her Hindi tweet.