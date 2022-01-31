Mother- son drown while on a picnic;

40-year-old mother and her minor son perished in a river in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district after they went there for a picnic with other family members.

The incident took place , on Sunday evening at Lofandi village, within the Koni police station boundaries, when the victims, Smita Lal (40) and her son Aavesh (14), and others were attempting to cross the Arpa river on foot.

Eight members of three families, all Bilaspur residents, had gone on a picnic with their family members.

They had already crossed the river to reach an island in the middle of a water body. Smita Lal and her son plunged into deep water on their way back from the island and drowned, according to the official.

Another woman in the group, together with her 5-year-old son, fell into the deep water, but were rescued by her husband, he added.

After being alerted, some villagers and police reached the spot.

The two bodies were later fished out from the river and sent to a hospital for postmortem, the police added.