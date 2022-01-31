DH Latest NewsDH NEWSUSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

New York City to home deliver anti-viral tablets to Covid patients on high risk category

Jan 31, 2022, 11:37 am IST

 

New York: City Mayor Eric Adams announced on Sunday that free anti-viral pills, will be home-delivered to people who test positive and are at higher risk from Covid-19. ‘We want to make sure that no one with Covid has to move throughout the city’, Adams said at a press briefing in the Bronx.

‘We want you to take advantage of this’, the Mayor added. Both oral anti-viral medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration- paxlovid from Pfizer Inc. and molnupiravir from Merck & Co, will be available in limited quantities, according a City Hall press release. They will be delivered in partnership with Alto Pharmacy.

Adams said that the omicron surge that again made New York City the U.S. epicenter for Covid-19 had receded considerably. Average daily reported infections over last week are just above 5,000, according to city data, compared with a 28-day average of more than 20,500. Daily hospitalizations have fallen to an average of 267 compared with a 28-day average of 659. The graph in active cases has fallen in New York and the city now has one of the state’s lowest rates of infection.

