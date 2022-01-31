Ottawa police investigates several anti-vaccine demonstrators

Police in Canada’s capital city of Ottawa announced on Sunday that they are looking into possible criminal charges after anti-vaccine demonstrators urinated on the National War Memorial, danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and displayed an anti-vaccine placard on the statue of Canadian hero Terry Fox.

Thousands of people marched in Ottawa on Saturday to oppose vaccine requirements, masks, and lockdowns. Some arrived in truck convoys and parked on the streets surrounding Parliament Hill, obstructing traffic.

According to Ottawa Police, officials are also looking into threatening behaviour toward officers and others.

“Several criminal investigations are being conducted in connection with the vandalism of the National War Memorial and Terry Fox statue,” Ottawa police said.

Some protesters parked on the National War Memorial grounds, while others carried banners and flags with swastikas, eliciting widespread censure.

The monument of Fox, a national hero who lost a limb to bone cancer as a child and subsequently embarked on a fundraising walk across Canada in 1980, was wrapped with an upside down Canadian flag with the words “mandate freedom” written on it.