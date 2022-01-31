Team from NCPCR reaches Thanjavur to investigate juvenile girl’s suicide.

The team from the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) arrived in Thanjavur to investigate the minor girl’s suicide. After the state unit of the NCPRC stated that the TN government was not cooperating with the investigation, the matter was taken up by the central team.

The District Superintendent of Police (SP), the investigative officer, district education officials, and the doctor who conducted the postmortem will also take up the investigation. Following a four-hour investigation, the NCPCR will visit the school and speak with students and school officials. Before departing for Madurai later today, the crew will meet with the student’s parents.