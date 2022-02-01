4,500 children in Delhi have received their second dose of Covid-19 vaccination

Over 4,500 children aged between 15 to 18 in the national capital received their second dosage of coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

According to state government data, 4,576 of the 20,998 youths who were eligible to receive the second vaccine shot on Monday showed up at vaccination centres across the city.

Between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., the north-east district of Delhi administered 1,282 second doses, the most of the city’s 11 districts, followed by the south-west district, which administered 624 second doses.

Apart from that, 129 youngsters in central Delhi, 400 in east Delhi, 379 in New Delhi, 118 in north Delhi, 381 in north-west Delhi, and 337 in Shahdara received their second doses.

The district of South Delhi gave out 268 second doses, whereas the district of South East Delhi gave out 284. Meanwhile, 374 youngsters in west Delhi received their second round of vaccine on Monday.

Covaxin, a two-dose vaccination, is now being provided to children in this age group.

In addition, data showed that 9,024 eligible children received their first immunisation shots on Monday.

Another 33,179 children would be eligible for their second doses on Tuesday, according to Delhi government authorities.

Delhi has vaccinated 815,286 youngsters since the Covid-19 immunisation programme for children aged 15 to 18 was launched on January 3 this year by the Centre.

Overall, the south-west district administered the most vaccine doses, with 110,162 doses. In total, the government estimates that 1.01 million children aged 15 to 18 in Delhi are vaccine eligible.

Senior officials from the Delhi government’s health department noted that outreach programmes to get more youngsters in this age group vaccinated are continuing.