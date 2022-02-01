Bombay High Court seeks a compliance report on the transfer of mangroves to the Forest Department.

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Monday ordered the Konkan divisional commissioner and the principal secretary, forest department, to submit a detailed compliance report on the status of the transfer of mangrove land in Maharashtra to the forest department for safekeeping, in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by city-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) Vanashakti. The authorities have been given two weeks to complete the task.

According to a July 2021 meeting of an HC-appointed committee to oversee the transfer, mangrove areas (on both state and privately owned land) were to be transferred to the forest department by September 26, 2021, a move that has yet to be completed, according to Vanashakti’s rejoinder before the high court.