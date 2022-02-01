Budget 2022: Financial Minister said the assessment is realistic and hopes to improve the figures

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister, stated on Tuesday that the Union Budget is optimistic and that the administration is merely hoping to improve the figures.

‘We have proved the government’s intent,’ Sitharaman said after taking questions from the media after presenting the Budget 2022-23 in Parliament alongside her team. The (divestment) of Air India took place. In everything we’ve said, we’ve been realistic.

She claimed that, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice not to burden citizens with new taxes during the coronavirus pandemic, her ministry has guaranteed that no new tax has been levied in the last two years.

‘What the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will issue is a digital money,’ Sitharaman stated of the proposed digital rupee and cryptocurrencies. Everything that exists outside of it is made up of assets created by individuals, and we tax profits made from the transactions of those assets at a rate of 30%.’

‘We’re also following every trail of money in that (crypto asset transaction) by applying a 1% TDS (tax deducted at source) on every transaction,’ she added.

She went on to say that the Budget’s emphasis on infrastructure would result in the creation of additional jobs, and that many initiatives are being done to improve the situation.

‘He offered a typical UP man’s answers, a place he ran away from,’ Sitharaman said of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s request for a zero budget. People that come up with short comments… just to publish anything on Twitter, I pity them. I pity a political party with a leader like him.