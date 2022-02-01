Budget 2022: Govt is pushing for biomass to be used in coal-fired thermal power facilities

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister, announced the commencement of the SAMARTH initiative on Tuesday to promote the use of biomass in coal-fired thermal power plants, a move that will reduce stubble burning and air pollution.

The regulation mandating the use of biomass pellets for 5-7 percent of the requirement would be mentioned in the Union budget, according to HT on January 21.

‘5-7 percent biomass pellets would be employed in thermal power plants, resulting in CO2 savings of 38 MMT annually,’ Sitharaman stated in her budget speech on Tuesday. This would also provide farmers with more revenue, create job possibilities for people, and assist farmers avoid stubble burning in their fields.

SAMARTH (Sustainable Agrarian Mission on the Use of Agro Residue in Thermal Power Plants) has already been implemented in roughly 40 of the country’s 180 coal-fired power plants. According to power ministry data, the usage of biomass pellets in conjunction with coal to create energy has accelerated in the national capital region (NCR), where 50 percent of thermal power plants have already begun the co-firing process.