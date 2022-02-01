Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the establishment of a digital University

As part of a drive to digital education in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the establishment of a digital university for world-class education on Tuesday.

She stated in her Budget address that the university will provide instruction in all regional languages. It will also give world-class universal education with a customised learning experience, according to her. For the essential infrastructure and training, the institution will collaborate with the other core universities.

The education industry has been badly impacted by the pandemic and prolonged school closures as a result of the digital divide. The Union education ministry said in a report released in October that 29 million school kids did not have access to digital devices when their schools were physically closed. Until June 2021, data was gathered from 24 states and union territories.