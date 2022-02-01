Budget 2022: The national highway system will be enlarged by 25,000 km

In her Budget statement on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed that the country’s national highways will be increased by 25,000 kilometres in 2022-23 as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gati Shakti National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity.

This means that 70 kilometres of road will be built per day, nearly double the rate of 40 kilometres projected for 2022. For the project, a budget of 20,000 crore has been planned.

According to the Economic Survey 2021-22, 20.89 km of roadways were built daily in 2021-22 (through September), about half of the annual objective of 40 km per day set for the year. In 2020-21, when a statewide lockdown was enacted to control the spread of Covid-19, this was slightly more than 36.5 km each day.

In addition, Sitharaman stated that 100 new freight facilities will be built in the next three years. This will also be covered by the Gati Shakti scheme. The strategy, which was launched in October of last year, is aimed at coordinating the planning and implementation of infrastructure projects while also lowering logistics costs. The goal is to achieve a synergy between infrastructure and logistics, including both people and goods, as well as project site.