Budget 2022: This year, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will be launched

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared in her Budget speech that the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) will be implemented this year. She went on to say that the government will also start the National Tele Mental Health Program, which will give psychological counselling and care to persons in need as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

A national health ecosystem open platform… ‘It will include digital registers for health providers and facilities, a unique health identity, a consent framework, and universal access to health services,’ Sitharaman explained.

The National Health Authority, which manages the government’s health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, is also in charge of administering ABDM.