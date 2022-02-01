Covid-19: India’s daily caseload falls below 2 lakh; today, there are 167,059 new cases

India’s daily Covid-19 cases fell below 2 lakh on Monday, with 1,67,059 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry bulletin released this morning.

The country’s mortality toll attributable to Covid-19 increased to 4,96,242 with 1,192 deaths recorded in a single day. According to government data, today’s death toll included a backlog of 638 deaths from Kerala.

In India, there are now 17,43,059 active cases, accounting for 4.20 percent of all cases. The weekly positivity rate also fell marginally, from 15.75 percent yesterday to 15.25 percent today.

In the meantime, 2,54,076 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,92,30,198. The recovery rate increased to 94.60 percent on Tuesday, up from 94.37 percent the day before.

In the previous 24 hours, 14,28,672 tests were performed to detect the existence of the virus.

In the previous 24 hours, the number of vaccinations has increased by more over 6 million. The 15-18 age group received 6,28,414 booster doses and 9,87,960 vaccination shots.

The worldwide COVID-19 vaccination push has so far resulted in the administration of almost 1.66 billion vaccine doses.