Debt-ridden weaver commits suicide with his wife and son in Andhra Pradesh;

A weaver’s family of three committed suicide by hanging in Pedana, Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, on Tuesday, February 1. They were unable to sustain losses and repay loans. According to reports, the family committed suicide not being able to repay the loans taken and the hefty interest rates .

Kasham Padmanabhan, a resident of Pedana town’s 17th ward, his wife Naga Lilavati, and son Raja Nagendram all committed suicide at their home. According to Circle Inspector Virayya Gowda, a complaint will be filed, and the harassment angle will be investigated. The bodies were taken to a government hospital for an autopsy.