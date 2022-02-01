Govt plans to expand the ‘one class, one TV channel’ programme from 12 to 200 channels

The ‘one class, one TV channel’ programme under the PM eVIDYA plan will be expanded from 12 to 200 channels, according to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The decision was made in the light of the hardships that school children endured during the two years of pandemic . It will enable all states to provide extra education in regional languages for grades 1 to 12, according to the finance minister.

The Union education ministry announced the ‘one class, one TV channel’ initiative to supply radio and DTH channels to individuals who do not have internet connection.

Schools were shuttered for nearly two years as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, making it one of the worst-affected sectors. Many people struggle to obtain the tools and infrastructure for remote learning because classes were moved online to adopt other methods.