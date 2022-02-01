Haryana schools reopen to thin attendance

With their parents’ permission, students who have received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine are permitted to attend school.

On Tuesday, the reopening of schools for Classes 10 to 12 drew a disappointing reaction across Haryana, with low attendance in both government and private schools.

According to sources, attendance at government schools remained around 30%, while attendance at private schools was estimated to be about 50%. Due to the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, schools reopened after nearly a month-long hiatus.

Following an increase in Covid cases and the third wave, physical classes were suspended from January 2 to 12 due to winter vacations. The limits were later extended until January 31st.