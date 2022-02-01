IPL 2022 mega auction: The complete list of 590 players who will be auctioned off

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the complete list of 590 cricketers who will be auctioned off during the two-day mega-auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League season in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, 2022.

228 capped international cricketers, 355 uncapped, and 7 from Associate Nations are among the 590 players who have registered for the auction. 370 of the 590 players are Indians, while the rest 270 are international players. And these 590 players will be hoping to land a contract as ten IPL franchises – Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Team Ahmedabad – will submit bids over the next two days in an attempt to sign some of the best cricketers in the world.

The highest reserve price remains INR 2 crore, with 48 cricketers falling into that category. Twenty players have a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore, while 34 cricketers have a reserve price of INR 1 crore.