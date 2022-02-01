Nirmala Sitharaman reads the second-year budget from a tablet

For the second year in a row, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman read the Budget from a tablet rather than paper. Traditionally, her predecessors have read the Budget from a stack of papers.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s use of a black tablet to give her fourth Budget comes as the government pushes for India to become more environmentally friendly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged last year to reduce emissions to zero by 2070. In addition, the government has pushed hard towards digitalisation in its operations.

The Parliament has also attempted to limit the consumption of paper. Last month, the Lok Sabha secretariat instructed its branches to submit quarterly statistics on paper usage.

This year’s Budget, according to Nirmala Sitharaman, will continue to boost GDP. She went on to say that public investments and capital spending are helping the economy recover. Four pillars of development, according to Sitharaman, are inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition, and climate action.