‘Nothing for the middle class and farmers,’ says Rahul Gandhi in response to the Union Budget 2022.

The Union Budget for the financial year 2022-23 was termed a “zero sum budget” by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, who criticised the financial statement for lacking announcements for the working middle class. ‘M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for – Salaried class – Middle class – The poor & deprived – Youth – Farmers – MSMEs,’ he wrote on Twitter.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Tuesday, pledging to increase investment in highways and affordable housing as the economy recovers from the pandemic.