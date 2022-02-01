PM Modi praises Indian Coast Guard on Raising Day ;

On the occasion of the Indian Coast Guard’s Raising Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the outstanding team of experts who resolutely safeguard the country’s coasts while leading humanitarian initiatives.

The Coast Guard Act of 1978 legally established the Indian Coast Guard on February 1, 1977. ‘On the occasion of their Raising Day, best wishes to the Indian Coast Guard family. ‘Our Coast Guard, an organisation of enormous strategic importance, is an amazing bunch of experts who persistently safeguard our coasts while also leading humanitarian efforts,’ Modi tweeted.