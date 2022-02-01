DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWS

Shabana Azmi tests Covid-19 positive

Feb 1, 2022, 11:09 am IST

Veteran  actress Shabana Azmi took to her  Instagram handle to tell her fans that she had tested  positive for Covid-19. The message drew reactions from actors Divya Dutta and Boney Kapoor, among others.

The actor updated her fans and followers on her health via her Instagram account. She shared a photo of herself with the comment,  ‘Today I tested positive for Covid. I’ve sequestered myself at home and asked that anybody who has come into contact with me be tested ‘ In the caption, she wrote in her caption .

