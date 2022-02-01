The TMC has approached the President on the Dhankhar feud

In a bold move, a Trinamool Congress politician approached President Ram Nath Kovind in the Central Hall of Parliament on Monday with their issues about West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, before raising the subject again later in the day during an all-party meeting.

When President Ram Nath Kovind came to greet members following his address on the opening day of the Budget session on Monday, TMC floor leader Sudip Bandopadhyay raised the issue.

‘You make a decision and quickly dismiss the governor of West Bengal and restore parliamentary democracy ’ Bandopadhyay is said to have told the President.