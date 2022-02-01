Two men and a woman detained for drug trafficking in Vizag.

In Visakhapatnam, three persons, including a lady, were detained for consuming and providing drugs. The Audi car they were traveling was also impounded. On Monday, February 1, a Visakhapatnam police task squad apprehended two men and a woman in an Audi car and recovered 18 MDMA tablets and two sachets of MD crystal powder. The woman, who worked in human resources, was transporting the pills via bus from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam.

She was picked up by two friends, one of them was a doctor, at the city’s NAD intersection. All of the defendants met in a Hyderabad tavern and afterwards became friends. They were purchasing drugs in Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Goa. Special Branch Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Anand Reddy is investigating the case.