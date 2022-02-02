19-year-old student gets a job offer after going viral for tracking Musk’s private jet

The teen who became famous for monitoring Elon Musk’s private jet on Twitter has received a job offer as a result of his efforts. The New York Post initially reported on Tuesday that Jack Sweeney, 19, has been offered a job with the Orlando, Florida-based private-charter-flight firm Stratos Jet Charters.

Stratos President and CEO Joel Thomas told the reporters that the company offered Sweeney a position on its development team after seeing his creativity. ‘Seeing Jack’s interest in private aviation along with his adroit tech capability, I opened the door to him to join our development team. Understanding that he is currently enrolled at UCF, Stratos is happy to work with him on a project basis, part-time, or internship to help him further his educational goals’, Thomas said.

Thomas added: ‘I see Jack as having both a passion for aviation and for tech. I believe this is the recipe to help Stratos continue to raise the bar that others are chasing’.

Responding to the offer, the 19-year-old said that he was not likely to accept given his work at UberJets, where he is developing a technology to track chartered flights in order to assist clients to discover cheaper seats. ‘I already work for UberJets, and I’m on an NDA, so I can’t really take it’, he said.

Sweeney and his @ElonJet Twitter account went viral this month when Protocol reported Musk promised the boy $5,000 to shut down the account. Sweeney and Musk exchanged messages in which the Tesla and SpaceX CEO referred to the account as a security risk and said, ‘I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase’. Musk had said earlier in January that social media accounts tracking his movements were becoming a security issue.

Sweeney urged the CEO to increase the offer to $50,000. Musk said he’d consider it but later added that paying to shut down the account did not feel right.

Sweeney recently revealed that he enjoys managing the account far too much to give it up for $5,000. On Monday, he also said that Musk had disabled all social media accounts linked with him over the weekend.