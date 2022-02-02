2 Maoists killed in firefighter in Bihar

On Wednesday, two suspected Maoists were killed in a firefight with security forces in a forested area of Bihar’s Lakhisarai district, according to authorities. The gunfight erupted during an anti-Maoist operation, which was begun after police received information about a Maoist meeting.

According to police, one of the two was wearing a uniform. He was armed with a sophisticated self-loading rifle (SLR) that he had stolen from the cops. Jagdish Koda and Birendra Koda, who were wanted for violent crimes, have been recognised. The gunfight lasted around an hour and a half, according to police.

‘We had information of a Maoist meeting, thus a team was dispatched for operation,’ Sanjay Singh, additional director general (law and order), stated. When the crew arrived in the jungle, the battle began. The bodies of the Maoists were discovered when the firing stopped. Two firearms were discovered at the scene, including an SLR and a handgun. He stated some Maoists were shot and that more information will be released once the search operation was completed.