3 migrant workers found dead inside the dam at Idukki

Idukki: The bodies of three migrant workers were found inside the dam at Kuthungal near Udumbanchola in Idukki on Wednesday. The bodies were identified to be that of a woman and two men.

Police and firefighters have arrived on the scene for preliminary investigation. More details can only be ascertained after the bodies are brought ashore and examined. Meantime, it is believed that the bodies were of people who went missing on Monday. However, this has not been officially confirmed.

