5 killed in coal mine collapse

Ranchi: Five people including four women lost their lives as a pile of waste collapsed over locals trying to collect coal from an abandoned open cast mine owned by state-run Coal India Ltd. The incident took place in Gopinathpur in Dhanbad district, Jharkhand.

As per police, the mine was dumped by authorities 15 years ago. The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Superintendent of Police , to probe the incident.

Accidents during illegal mining are frequent in India. Last year, 6 miners died after being trapped in an abandoned coal mine that collapsed in Meghalaya state. In 2018, 15 miners were killed inside one such mine in the Ksan area, also in Meghalaya state.