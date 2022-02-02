Medical students in UP seek Euthanasia: try for the Prez approval

Students from a medical college in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have written to President Ram Nath Kovind, requesting permission for euthanasia due to the closure of their studies.

According to a report in Hindustan Times’ sister newspaper Livehindustan, in their letter to President Kovind, the students said that the city-based Glocal Medical College enrolled 66 students for its MBBS programme in 2016. The Medical Council of India (MCI) de-recognised the institute just three months later, they noted.

The college administration kept them in the dark about this for five years, according to the letter, adding that the students are hopeless and desire to terminate their lives after exhausting all conceivable choices, including petitioning the Allahabad high court.Twelve of the 66 pupils have written to President Kovind.

In response to these claims, Glocal University vice chancellor Akeel Ahmed claimed that, while the college wants the students to finish their degrees, the MCI cancelled the No Objection Certificate (NOC) provided to it due to the students’ appeal. ‘They filed a writ petition in the high court, followed by a petition in the Supreme Court. The plea was dismissed on both occasions. Regardless, we will continue to support our pupils,’Ahmed remarked.