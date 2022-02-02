Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth tests positive for Covid-19; Admitted to hospital

Filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, daughter of South megastar Rajinikanth, has tested positive for the Covid-19. On Tuesday, Aishwaryaa revealed her Covid-19 diagnosis on Instagram. Despite taking all measures, Aishwaryaa, who has been in the headlines after her split from her husband Dhanush, has contacted the virus.

Sharing a photo of herself, Aishwaryaa wrote, ‘Tested positive even after all precautions… got admitted… please mask up get vaccinated and be safe… bring it on 2022! We’ll see what more is that you have in store for me’.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush R announced their split last month. The separated couple, who had been married for 17 years, confirmed their split in a joint statement.

While the news was heartbreaking for fans, Dhanush’s father Kasthuri Raja described Aishwaryaa and Dhanush’s split as a family fight. According to recent reports, Rajinikanth has been negatively impacted by Aishwaryaa and Dhanush’s choice to divorce. As per a source, Rajinikanth ‘has taken his daughter’s break up very badly.’ It is also said that Rajinikanth wants Aishwaryaa to ‘mend her marriage’ with Dhanush. Dhanush’s family is also pressuring the pair to reunite.