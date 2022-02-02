Ajanta -Ellora caves open to tourists now;

The world-famous Ajanta and Ellora caves, as well as other landmarks, reopened on Wednesday in Maharashtra after being closed for approximately three weeks due to an increase in Covid-19 cases, according to an official.

The Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) Aurangabad circle superintendent, Dr Milan Kumar Chauley, told PTI that tourists must purchase tickets online and receive full vaccination.

Due to an increase of Covid-19 infections, the monuments were closed on January 8. The monuments have now been reopened by the district government. While there is currently no limit on the number of visitors, paper tickets will not be available, and only individuals who have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination will be permitted to attend the tourist sites.

Aside from the Ajanta and Ellora caves, the Daulatabad (Devgiri) Fort, Aurangabad caverns, and Bibi ka Maqbara are all popular tourist sites in this area.