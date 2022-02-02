An insight into Cannabis origins, dating back to 50 BCE!

Among plants, hemp is the one that is capable of being called a ‘one-stop-solution.’ It has so many uses. Hemp, a sub-product of cannabis, is a non-psychoactive substance that mainly contains a compound called Cannabidiol (CBD). The cannabis family includes hemp, a plant with a long history of widespread use and applications. Nevertheless, over time, this plant evolved into one that is sadly misunderstood. Hemp, scientifically described as Cannabis Sativa, is etched in history books for its long history of use dating back over a thousand years.

Histories show that hemp has played a significant role in the commerce of the entire world for a great deal of time. The rope used on ships, the attachments holding the sail fabric, or the clothes worn by sailors were all made of hemp. Considering that the word ‘Canvas’ is derived from cannabis, it can be seen how prevalent hemp was in the formation of fabrics.

The cannabis industry has also spread to non-textile industries such as medicine and spirituality. Historically, the roots of cannabis, from which hemp is derived, can be found in the Chinese civilization. It was written down in the ancient Chinese medical text known as Chinese Materia Medica, a book that dates back to 50 BCE, that the versatile plant was first made known to mankind.

Shen Nung, considered the father of irrigation, agriculture, and traditional Chinese medicine, allegedly wrote the book. Various uses of the cannabis plant are discussed in the book, including the use of medicine, textiles, and ailments associated with consciousness. Numerous excavation projects conducted in Japan have also uncovered evidence that hemp has been used by people for at least 10,000 years.

Cannabis holds religious significance in India as it is associated with the Hindu God Shiva. CBD-dominant parts have yet to gain traction among manufacturers who are still using cotton and other materials as alternatives. However, Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-dominant parts are traditionally consumed as ‘Bhaang.’