Anti-vaccination protests in Canada sparked controversy

Thousands of protesters shouting against vaccine mandates and other Covid-19 regulations descended on the capital over the weekend, purposely stopping traffic around Parliament Hill, in a scene at odds with Canadians’ reputation for niceness and rule-following. some were seen urinating on the National War Memorial and also parked cars there . A man was seen dancing on the Tomb Of the Unknown Soldier! A number of people brandished swastika-adorned banners and flags.

In the wake of Canada’s largest pandemic protest to date, activists have received little sympathy in a country where more than 80% of people have been vaccinated. Some of the crude behaviour outraged many people. The Ottawa demonstrators were described by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a ‘fringe minority’ and said ‘ who reflected the spread of disinformation and misinformation online, conspiracy theories, about microchips, and God knows what else that go with the tinfoil hats.’