App launches by App as a facilitator between donors and govt projects

On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar unveiled a pilot basis of a new software called ‘MahaAnusha’ developed by the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) that acts as a conduit between funders and government initiatives. Officials said that if the programme is successful, it may be replicated in other districts and municipal corporations.

According to Ayush Prasad, Pune ZP’s Chief Executive Officer, the Pune ZP will function as an integrated corporate social responsibility (CSR) matching platform for donors/CSR foundations, funding agencies, NGOs, and citizens. For this, the Pune ZP has cooperated with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Prasad said, ‘The concept has earlier been introduced by the UNDP in Karnataka by the name ‘Akansha’. This dashboard will give real time access to donors, civil society and the district administration to monitor and implement projects in a collaborative manner to maximise available financial and technical resources and minimise duplication’.

Also Read: Pune Municipal Corporation comes out with delimitation map ahead of civic polls

According to the ministry of corporate affairs’ national CSR webpage, Maharashtra has the greatest percentage of CSR expenditure among all states, at Rs2,846 crore (14%), which is spent on different CSR activities. With approximately Rs2,846 crore spent on different development initiatives and an annual growth rate of 15%, Maharashtra is one of the leading states in terms of CSR expenditure. The majority of CSR funds are spent on education, rural development, and healthcare. The Pune ZP has collected about Rs 52 crore in contributions in the previous two years of Covid-19, the majority of which has been dispersed unevenly.