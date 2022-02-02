BJP celebrates its victory over ‘pseudo-secular groups’ by painting Jinnah Tower in Tricolour:

On February 1, the Jinnah tower, located on Mahatma Gandhi Road in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, got a face lift into the Tricolour painted look ! Mohammad Mustafa, a YSRCP MLA, organised the initiative. This comes just a week after Hindu Vahini activists were imprisoned for attempting to raise the national flag atop Jinnah Tower on Republic Day. Jinnah Tower, on Mahatma Gandhi Road in Guntur, is a prominent and iconic structure. The BJP slammed the police action, while others condemned the detention of Hindu Vahini activists.

The mayor of Guntur indicated that it was agreed to decorate the tower with the tricolour and build a pole adjacent to hoist the national flag at the request of several organisations. ‘BJP state unit chief Somu Veerraju is attempting to make an issue out of this in order to disrupt regional harmony,’ he claimed. The National flag will be hoisted near the tower in the presence of politicians from all political parties, according to Guntur East MLA Mohammad Mustafa.