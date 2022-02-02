Bus fares likely to go up in Kerala; Committee proposes minimum charge hike, additional fare for night services

Bus fares are likely to go up in Kerala, if the state government decides to implement the recommendations made by the concerned committee. The Justice Ramachandran Commission has recommended to the government to hike the minimum charge of a bus ticket to Rs 10 from the current Rs 8. The report also calls for raising the rate for a km to Rs 1 from 70 paise.

Another important suggestion made in the report is to charge 40% of the fare additionally for bus services conducted at night. If this suggestion is made effective, the minimum charge for trips between 8 pm and 5 am will be Rs 14. The hike has been recommended for buses in both the private sector as well as the government-owned Kerala State Road Transportation (KSRTC). A decision on implementing the recommendations will be taken by the state cabinet.

The distance one can cover by paying minimum charge should be reduced by half to 2.5 km, according to the report. The report has not recommended fare hike in Fast and Superfast buses. It has been recommended that the ticket charge for students should be hiked by 50%. Minimum charge for student concessions will be Rs 5 in that case. The minimum charge for a student is Rs 2 for five km now.