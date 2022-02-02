Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Price of gold remained steady in the commodity market. As per market experts, the concerns surrounding Ukraine issue and expectations over US Federal Reserve’s decision has supported the yellow metal.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading marginally lower by 0.09% at Rs 47,920 for 10 gram. Silver futures declined by 0.07% to Rs 61,317 a kilogram.

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is priced at Rs 35,920 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4490.

In the international market, US gold futures is at $ 1801.50 per ounce, higher by 0.36%. Silver futures settled at $ 22.60 per ounce, up by 0.92%.Spot gold is priced at $ 1,801.25 per ounce.